Heidi Kulm Sparkles in Blue Cutout Dress & Sky-High Stilettos at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Heidi Klum made a true-blue statement on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Arriving to this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday night, Klum struck a pose in a sparkling blue dress. The “Making the Cut” host’s lapis ensemble featured a slick thigh-high cutout and slashed bodice, as well as an asymmetric neckline with one pointed shoulder and attached long sleeve. The piece was coated in complementary blue crystals for a fully bejeweled effect.

Heidi Klum attends the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2023 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Klum opted to complement her ensemble with a matching manicure, shimmering eyeshadow and gem-shaped post earrings. The blue accents cemented her longtime penchant for monochrome dressing, while still remaining glamorous and dynamically fitting for an awards show red carpet.

Heidi Klum attends the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2023 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a pair of towering heeled sandals to complete her ensemble. The “Project Runway” host’s matching lapis set featured shimmering satin uppers with thick platform soles, cinched by thin toe and ankle straps. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair with sky-high elevation, giving Klum a sleek height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator Award and Pink received the Icon Award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrities at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in the gallery.