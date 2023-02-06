Heidi Klum Commands Attention in Bombshell Chainlink Dress & Strappy Sandals at Grammys Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum attended the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz. The German model took the red carpet mastering bombshell dressing in an eye-catching dress.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The supermodel was all decked out in a dress fresh off of The Blonds’ spring 2023 runway entitled “Chains.” The maxi-length dress was designed with a plunging V-neckline and a gold chain graphic throughout, creating an undeniable silhouette. The gold hardware swinging from the dress added next-level definition and movement.

Heidi Klum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Klum’s blonde tresses were styled in loose waves with fringe bangs at the center. The television host kept the chain theme going by layering chunky oversized bracelets on both arms.

She took the chains down to her feet in a pair of chainlink lofty stiletto sandals full of sparkle and shine. With ease and style, the pair elevated her look with a monochromatic vibe.

Besides her judging role on “America’s Got Talent,” this year Heidi Klum hosted the third season of Prime Video’s “Making the Cut,” in which 10 fashion designers compete for a $1 Million prize. Recently, her daughter Leni started to take after her mother’s steps becoming Dior’s ambassador for several makeup and perfume campaigns.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

PHOTOS: Click to See More Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals