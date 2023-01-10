Heidi Klum Brings Sparkling Drama in Sheer Mini Dress & Silver Sandals at Golden Globes 2023

Heidi Klum brought sparkling drama to the 2023 Golden Globes.

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills with husband Tom Kaulitz, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a sparkly silver minidress by Kevin Germanier. Her sleek piece, hailing from Germanier’s spring 2023 collection, featured a high-necked construction, alternating between sheer fabric and curved panels coated in silver sequins. Adding a burst of drama to the piece were sprays of asymmetric ombre lavender and white feathers. Klum finished her outfit with several sparkling diamond rings and post earrings, as well as a white and silver embellished bar clutch.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Kaulitz was also dapperly dressed for the occasion in a classic black tuxedo and leather brogues.

When it came to footwear, Klum opted to strap into a set of metallic silver sandals. Her high-shine style featured thin soles with thin ankle and toe straps, creating a minimalist silhouette. Soaring stiletto heels totaling least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a height-boosting base, complementing her outfit’s silver hues while allowing her dress to take center stage. Due to the fit, her toes spilled over onto the carpet.

A closer look at Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

