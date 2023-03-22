Heidi Klum Styles Striking Chrome Dress With Fishbowl Clutch & Gladiator Heels at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Heidi Klum commanded attention at the Fashion Trust Awards yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge was outfitted in a futuristic silver metallic ensemble from Kate Barton worn with a matching pair of strappy silver heels.

Heidi Klum attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Klum’s chrome look was sculptural, made of a striking unique gray high-shine fabric that caught the light in a way that looked as if it was liquid metal. The dress was strapless with an asymmetrical gathered hem and bodice. Around the waist sat a structural armored belt that cinched the waistline, defining Klum’s silhouette.

Adding on a campy element, the model toted a clear fishbowl clutch featuring a cartoonish orange goldfish suspended in a clear material. Coordinating her accessories, Klum wore a plethora of silver rings.

On her feet, the form Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped into silver pointed-toe strappy gladiator sandals, situated with crisscrossing and winding thin straps and an open-toe silhouette.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Klum’s shoe lineup usually includes sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. Klum has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl. In addition to her footwear endeavors, Klum is a seasoned model, walking for the likes of Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and many more.