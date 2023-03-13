Heidi Klum Commands Attention in Yellow Feathered Dress & Gold Heels at Elton John’s Oscar Party 2023

Heidi Klum attended Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles tonight. The former Victoria’s Secret angel made a colorful appearance at the event in a bright yellow Georges Hobeika dress and gilded sandal heels.

Klum’s look was made up of a daring bright yellow fabric comprised of feather appliqués creating a floral pattern. The skirt was long, sheer and wispy, broken up by a side slit.

Heidi Klum arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Adding some extra bling to her look, the model strapped on gold pointed-toe sandal heels with a shiny chromatic finish and thick secure straps. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Klum’s shoe lineup usually includes sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

Heidi Klum arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

David Furnish, Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez took the stage during Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Oscars Viewing Party. Japanese and British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama also gave a musical performance. All proceeds raised at the event will solely support awareness and treatment for communities impacted by HIV and AIDS.

