Heidi Klum Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Femme LA Mules With Feather-Trimmed Georges Hobeika Dress at amfAR Gala 2023

Heidi Klum turned heads while in attendance at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 yesterday in Cap d’Antibes, France, alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The German model was clad in a voluminous bright green Georges Hobeika spring 2023 couture gown trimmed with faux feathers. The gown was crafted out of a vibrant crimped and structural tulle and was comprised of a corseted bodice and sleeves that fell off the shoulders.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images for amfAR

Following the bodice was a high-low skirt with tiers of cascading green faux-feather trimmed fabric that jutted out to each side and swept the floor.

On her feet, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for a pair of metallic silver mules from Femme LA. The footwear featured knife-like pointed toes and thick high-shine bedazzled straps that sat across the tops of Klum’s toes, situating the shoes in place. Thin short black 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels finished off the dazzling set, offering the runway regular a conservative and walkable boost.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Glitters in Glamorous Black Dress & Matching Pumps at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes Heidi Klum Commands the Red Carpet in Clear Mules & Yellow Zuhair Murad Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Heidi Klum Serves Fairy-Inspired Glamour in Sensual Clear Sandals at 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere

Heidi Klum and Ellen von Unwerth attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for amf

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.