Heidi Klum Pops in Orange Bodycon Dress & Spiked Sandals at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 Red Carpet

Heidi Klum attended the season 18 red carpet of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday. The show began filming auditions last week and will come back on NBC on May 30.

For the premiere, Klum was outfitted in a bright orange dress in a bodycon style featuring heavy ruched detailing down the front. For a glamorous twist, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her dress with matching gloves that traveled up her forearms.

Heidi Klum at the “America’s Got Talent” season 18 red carpet held in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

On the accessories front, Klum opted for all gold jewelry comprised of a statement-making choker embellished with a large white gemstone worn in tandem with matching metal earrings. Klum’s long blond hair was worn down in voluminous beachy waves along with the addition of shaggy front-facing bangs.

On her feet, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host opted for neon orange sandal heels. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were slightly pointed, making for a dainty but geometric construction. Thin spiked straps ran across the top of Klum’s feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Klum included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Klum’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with the German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Check out Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.