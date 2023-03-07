Hayden Panettiere Embraces All-Black Dressing in Sequined Pumps & Sheer Trench Coat at ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

Hayden Panetierre triumphantly returned to the red carpet for the “Scream 6” premiere this week. The horror film — in which Panetierre reprises her role as Kirby Reed — also stars Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega and Mason Gooding, releasing in theaters on March 10.

While hitting the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday night, Panetierre posed in a black silk outfit. The “Nashville” star’s ensemble featured a minidress with a choker-like neck sash, layered beneath a sharply lapeled trench coat — complete with sheer bottom paneling for a sultry finish. Panetierre’s attire was smarty layered over sheer black tights, as well — which, aside from instantly streamlining her attire, also provided fuller coverage from the New York winter chill.

Hayden Panettiere attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Panetierre’s outfit was glamorously finished with a top-knot hairstyle, as well as thin gold and crystal drop earrings and layered rings.

Hayden Panettiere attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to shoes, Panetierre strapped into a sleek pair of pumps to elegantly finish her outfit. The “Friday Night Lights” star’s pair included glossy black leather ankle straps, closed counters and thin stiletto heels, providing her ensemble with a classically sophisticated base. Added glamour came from the style’s pointed toes, each covered in gleaming black sequins for a burst of sparkle.

A closer look at Panettiere’s pumps. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.”

PHOTOS: Discover the “Scream 6” premiere’s red carpet arrivals in the gallery.