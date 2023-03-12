Harvey Guillén Brings Drama to Oscars in Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown & Louboutins for Red Carpet 2023

Harvey Guillén made a standout arrival on the 2023 Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles tonight. This year, the Mexican-American actor gave voice to the character “Perrito” in the movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is nominated for “Best Animated Feature Film.”

For the occasion, Guillén went for a two-piece tuxedo gown from Christian Siriano’s ready-to-wear fall 2023 collection. The collection was inspired mainly by Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance through a lens of British gardening, hence the flowers.

The actor brought his look together by adding a pair of wide-legged floor-gracing trousers with the same flower pattern and a white button-down shirt with round black buttons on the front.

Harvey Guillen at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actor added to the theatrical allure of the look by styling his hair in a very 20’s style in finger waves with a wet finish.

When it came to footwear, the “Puss in Boots” star went for a pair of Roadyrocks patent leather boots by Christian Louboutin. The $1,595 style features a glossy patent leather upper in black finished with a multi-spike inlay on the heel, gored elastic inserts at the sides and almond-shaped toes.

Harvey Guillen at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

