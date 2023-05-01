Harvey Guillen Blooms in Floral Pink Tweed Suit & Glossy Dress Shoes on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Harvey Guillén was thinking pink at the 2023 Met Gala. He arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, wearing a whimsical pale pink suit.

The “What We Do in the Shadows” actor’s attire, styled by Michael Fusco, featured a flowing tweed blazer with a silky tiered train atop matching trousers. The set notably included massive pink and tweed 3D roses blooming on Guillén’s lapels and cuffs for added flair, which the actor accented with layered pearl necklaces, bejeweled rings and sculptural silver ear cuffs.

Harvey Guillén at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When it came to footwear, Guillén’s outfit was complete with a pair of glossy black dress shoes. His style featured almond-shaped toes with smooth patent leather uppers and faintly squared tips. The set was finished with slightly angled heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height, providing the actor with a subtle height boost that was both dapper and sleek.

Harvey Guillén at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

A closer look at Guillén’s shoes. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

