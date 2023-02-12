Harry Styles Blooms in Floral Choker and Shirtless Peplum Suit at BRIT Awards 2023

Harry Styles gave shirtless suiting a 2010’s twist on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2023. During the occasion, the musician won the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act and Mastercard Album of the Year awards.

Styles arrived at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, hitting the red carpet in a black suit. The former One Direction member’s attire, however, wasn’t your average two-piece; the set, which he opted to wear sans-shirt, featured flared trousers and a silk-lapeled blazer with a peplum waist. Peplum silhouettes, which typically flair outwards from the waist to create an exaggerated shape, were a top 2010’s trend that have slowly returned to runways from brands including Robert Wun, Givenchy and Viktor & Rolf.

Harry Styles attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Completing the Grammy Award-winning musician’s outfit was a dramatic floral choker, crafted from layered black silk petals in the shape of a massive rose. The garden-worthy accessory is part of the revived Y2K fashion era, with viral pieces released from brands including Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten and Blumarine. Styles’ outfit was finished with layered gold rings and a delicate cross pendant necklace, as well as a pale lavender manicure.

When it came to footwear, Styles opted for a subtle shoe choice to complete his outfit. The “As It Was” singer finished his ensemble with a pair of close-toed shoes, featuring smooth black leather uppers. Slightly squared almond toes, as well as thin soles, completed the pair. Though the set wasn’t fully visible, it likely included an ankle or calf-high boot silhouette — two of Styles’ go-to styles on the red carpet in recent months.

A closer look at Styles’ shoes. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

