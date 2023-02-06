Harry Styles Channels David Bowie in Sparkling Rainbow Jumpsuit With Almond Toes at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Harry Styles is living up to his last name in a stylish custom Egonlab x Swarovski ensemble for the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles. This year, Styles is nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and more.

The singer was outfitted in a sparkling jumpsuit that evoked icons like David Bowie or Elton John. The jumpsuit was strappy like overalls and featured a rainbow diamond print that sparkled to no end.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer sparingly accessorized, keeping the focus on his outfit, donning a few chunky gold rings on every other finger and necklaces, which he layered up.

On his feet, Styles stepped into sleek stark white shoes. The leather footwear was fitted with an almond-toe silhouette and a slight heel. The formal footwear included a sturdy composition and a versatile silhouette.

When it comes to fashion, Styles has become renowned for his glamorous and retro outfits. The “Dunkirk” actor frequently wears Gucci, as he’s one of the luxury label’s campaign stars, but also wears bold knits, jackets and sets from Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson, Lanvin and Bode. His onstage costume often includes sparkly pieces from independent designers like Archie Alled-Martínez and Harris Reed.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

