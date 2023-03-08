Hannah Waddingham Elevates Flowy Halter Neck Jumpsuit With Dramatic Cape & Peep-Toe Pumps at ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere

Hannah Waddingham gave monochromatic style a boost while attending the season 3 premiere of “Ted Lasso” in Los Angeles last night. The comedy-drama series will return to Apple TV+ on March 15.

Waddingham joined her costars at the Regency Village Theatre. The Emmy Award-winning actress posed for photos in an all-black outfit.

Hannah Waddingham at tends the season 3 premiere of “Ted Lasso” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the occasion, Waddingham wore a black halterneck jumpsuit. The garment featured a dramatic cape that created a dramatic train. The piece also had a V-neckline, fitted bodice and flowy wide-leg pants.

Hannah Waddingham at tends the season 3 premiere of “Ted Lasso” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Hocus Pocus 2” star simply accessorized with dangling earrings and a few midi rings. Waddingham slicked her hair back and styled it half up, half down. She rounded out the look with a soft smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Completing Waddingham’s wardrobe was a pair of peep-toe platform pumps. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included a small open-toe, chunky outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Hannah Waddingham’s platform pumps at the season 3 premiere of “Ted Lasso” on March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Hannah Waddingham at tends the season 3 premiere of “Ted Lasso” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Much like this look, Waddingham’s formal and red carpet style has proven to be stylish and eye-catching. The “Game of Thrones” actress tends to gravitate towards romantic gowns and sleek jumpsuits with pointed-toe pumps, platform heels and strappy sandals.

“Ted Lasso” follows an American football coach that gets hired to manage a British soccer team. What the character lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits. The third season premieres on March 15.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars on the red carpet at the ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 Premiere.