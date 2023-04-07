Hannah Waddingham Delivers Edgy Glamour in Feathered Dress & Strappy Sandals at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards

Hannah Waddingham brought whimsical style with an edgy twist to GQ’s Global Creativity Awards last night. The first-ever inaugural event was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.

Waddingham made a bold fashion statement while arriving on the red carpet. The “Ted Lasso” star donned a sheer black dress by Huishan Zhang. The sleeveless garment was far from simple as it included dramatic, black and white distressed accents at the front, on the side and near the hem.

Hannah Waddingham attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the Emmy Award-winning star styled her hair in a chic updo and let a few strands frame her face. She simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a silver watch and a statement ring. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a dark smokey eye and a pink matte pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Waddingham completed her look with black sandals. The silhouette featured a thick strap across the toe, a round outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Much like this look, Waddingham’s formal and red carpet style has proven to be stylish and eye-catching. The “Game of Thrones” actress tends to gravitate towards romantic gowns and sleek jumpsuits with pointed-toe pumps, platform heels and strappy sandals.

Hannah Waddingham attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.

