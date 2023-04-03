Hannah Waddingham Hosts the Olivier Awards 2023 in Regal Dresses & Sparkling Heels

Hannah Waddingham brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet and stage while hosting the 2023 Olivier Awards.

The Emmy Award-winning actress first arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the occasion on Sunday, wearing a regal purple velvet off-the-shoulder gown with a cinched bodice, draped miniskirt and high-low train.

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 2023 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Waddingham’s ensemble was formally accented with a diamond bracelet, climber earrings and layered rings. A set of pointed-toe champagne pumps coated in sparkling crystals glamorously finished the “Ted Lasso” star’s attire.

During the ceremony, Waddingham changed into a dramatic emerald green satin gown while performing an opening musical number with West End Musicals, which you can view on YouTube. The floor-length piece featured a sleeveless bodice with a deep neckline, covered in swirling green sequined embellishments that dotted her skirt. A diamond bracelet, silver filigree huggie earrings and sculptural diamond ring finished her outfit with a dash of sparkle.

Related Dita Von Teese Sparkles in Plunging Crystal-Beaded Dress & Heels at Olivier Awards 2023 Exclusive: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks 'Abbott Elementary' Success, Ignoring Rejection & Her Remarkable Red Carpet Looks Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Gets Fiery in Flame Boots & Little Black Dress at CMT Music Awards 2023

Hannah Waddingham performs with West End Musicals at the 2023 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Waddingham’s final outfit of the night featured a red strapless gown with a floor-length skirt, as well as a structured bodice with a velvety base panel. The “Game of Thrones” actress‘ piece was complete with an allover swirling, shiny red floral pattern for an ornate statement, which Waddingham accented with a diamond bracelet, rings and huggie earrings.

Hannah Waddingham hosts the 2023 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

The Olivier Awards celebrate the top performances and productions of London’s theater industry. Hosted by Hannah Waddingham, the 2023 awards’ winners included Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, Will Keen and Beverley Knight. The ceremony’s star-studded presenters included Dita Von Teese, Luke Evans, Darcey Bussell and Golda Rosheuvel.

PHOTOS: See Hannah Waddingham and more at the “Ted Lasso” season 3 premiere in the gallery.