Halle Berry Flatters Her Feet in Curved-Toe 6-Inch Heels at Oscars 2023 With Rose Cutout Dress With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry brought romantic glamour to the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

Berry arrived with boyfriend Van Hunt to the 95th Academy Award in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing a flowing white silk Tamara Ralph gown.

(L-R): Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The Oscar-winning actress‘ dynamic dress featured a halter-style bodice with a triangular front cutout and cutout back. The sleek piece was finished with a flowing skirt accented by a thigh-high slit. Both Berry’s slit and bodice were trimmed with 3D blush-pink roses, coated in gleaming crystals for a blossoming effect.

Stylist Lindsay Flores finished Berry’s outfit with gleaming gold rings and earrings from Pomellato.

When it came to shoes, Berry strapped into a pair of Jimmy Choo’s soaring Max sandals to finish her outfit. Her sky-high style featured thin ankle straps, curved toe straps and thick platform soles, all crafted from rosy blush-pink satin that smoothly complemented her gown’s rose accents. The set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling 6 inches in height, giving Berry a sleek height boost on the red carpet.

Halle Berry attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.