Halle Bailey Shines in Crystal-Embellished Dress & Clear Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Sydney Premiere

Halle Bailey continued her ocean-inspired dressing era during the Australian premiere of “The Little Mermaid,” which took place at the State Theatre on May 22 in Sydney.

Bailey wore a shiny blue dress. The ensemble had a scalloped neckline with crystal embellishments, making it look like something straight out of the ocean.

Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at State Theatre on May 22, 2023, in Sydney. CREDIT: Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The floor-length gown had a chiffon layer giving a look of a short train, and it also covered her feet. To finish off the look, Bailey wore a pair of statement silver earrings.

The fashion look was paired with a similarly toned eyeshadow which is reminiscent of y2k beauty, which has been a dominating trend throughout the past couple of years.

Although we couldn’t see her footwear choice due to the hem of the dress, Bailey was wearing barely-there sandals with clear PVC straps on the front.

Halle Bailey with Director Rob Marshall and co-star Melissa McCarthy. CREDIT: Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Throughout the press tour for the film, Bailey has been channeling her inner mermaid by wearing tones of blue, white and silver, which are reminiscent of the ocean.

Previous looks by Bailey during the press tour include a metallic Valdrin Sahiti dress with cups that looked like Ariel’s seashell bra, a custom ocean blue silk Michael Fausto gown, a sheer and custom baby blue dress from Georges Chakra and more.

Bailey stars as Ariel in the live-action remake of Disney’s 1989 “The Little Mermaid.” The film is based on the fairytale by Christian Andersen. Other cast members include Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The film is set to premiere in the U.S. on Friday.

