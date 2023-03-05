Halle Bailey Shines in White Pumps and Cutouts at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Halle Bailey wa shimmering in silk for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The “Little Mermaid” star arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a sharp peach outfit by LaPointe. Designed by Sally LaPointe, Bailey’s attire featured a light peach jumpsuit with a squared neckline and long sleeves, accentuated with a half-moon bodice cutout. A pair of complementary silk trousers, also by LaPointe, smoothly finished her ensemble.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey’s outfit was smoothly paired with twisted gold hoop earrings, allowing its soft hues to take center stage during the occasion.

When it came to shoes, Bailey appeared to finish her outfit with a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The “Grownish” actress’ set included smooth white leather uppers, shaped into the style’s traditional triangular toes. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely finished with the shoe’s signature thin stiletto heels. The silhouette has been a go-to of Bailey’s on the red carpet for years, providing a sharp finish to numerous ensembles with its classic shape and sleek base.

A closer look at Bailey’s pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

