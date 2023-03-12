Halle Bailey Brings Disney Princess Glamour to Oscars in Custom D&G Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Halle Bailey was a blue dream on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. It was only right that she have her princess moment as she prepares for the release of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” this May. A brand-new extended trailer for the movie is also set to drop at tonight’s inaugural awards show.

The actress wore a custom gown by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with gracious, effervescent tulle and a structured truss.

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey’s makeup palette complemented the dress like a match made in heaven. Keeping with an ethereal vibe, her locs were styled in a chic updo giving all the attention to the dress because it deserved every moment.

Because of the volume of the dress, we were unable to see her footwear. The “Grown-ish” star often gravitates toward a stylish pair of heels. Just this weekend, she’s strapped on a myriad of styles — from the shiny gold metallic sandals she donned to Essence‘s Hollywood House event to the white pumps she kicked back in for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Since rising to fame, along with her older sister Chloe, Bailey has become known for making show-stopping red-carpet appearances and co-starred with Chloe in a 2020 Fendi campaign spotlighting the label’s Peekaboo handbag. She often sports vibrant colors and head-turning prints, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or attending a fashion show. But on her days off, you’re likely to find her wearing a crop top with jeans and sneakers, boots, or Teva sandals. Speaking of Teva, the Bailey sisters also collaborated with the footwear brand in 2018, creating a capsule collection that included bold platform styles.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

