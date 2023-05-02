Halle Bailey Serves Ethereal Glamour in Sheer Gucci Dress With Dramatic Ruffled Coat & Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Halle Bailey looked like a princess while attending the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York tonight. The soon-to-be Disney superstar pulled out a show-stopping look for the annual affair held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Channeling her “Little Mermaid” character, Bailey arrived wearing a form-fitting white dress by Gucci. The gorgeous gown featured a sheer underlay that was decorated with lace sequin embroidery throughout. To further elevate the moment, the Grammy-nominated singer kept a dramatic ruffled coat draped on her arms.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Bailey swapped her usual long locs for a short curly bob that was parted on the side. To amp up the glam factor, the “Do It” musician added dangling diamond earrings. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pumps, bedazzled heels or strappy sandals.

This is Bailey’s second appearance at the Met Gala. She made her debut back in 2021 wearing a pink fringe Rodarte bodysuit. Bailey has recently been receiving a lot of attention for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which will be released in theaters on May 26. Since the announcement of the live remake of the 1989 film, she has starred in Gucci’s Horsebit 1955 campaign and collaborated with H&M on a limited-edition collection.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

