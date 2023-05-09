Halle Bailey Wears the Perfect Princess Ariel-Inspired Dress With Jimmy Choo Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Halle Bailey attended the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Monday in Hollywood Calif. The hitmaker was joined on the blue carpet by her co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Simone Ashley, along with her sister Chloe Bailey.

The “Do It” songstress was clad in a metallic custom Valdrin Sahiti gown, featuring a sculptural plunging bodice and a bluish silver shift that offered the garment a unique high-shine finish. The garment, inspired by her character in the movie, was bodycon and strapless with a flared skirt that swept the floor as Halle traversed the carpet.

Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” CREDIT: FilmMagic

The star accessorized her shimmering look with more shiny jewelry that included vaguely floral earrings and silver and diamond-encrusted rings. Halle’s hair was red, similar to Ariel’s tresses, and worn in lengthy twists.

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her dress, the “Forgive Me” singer stepped out in silver “Sully” sandal heels from Jimmy Choo adorned with crystallized detailing that only added to the dazzling appearance of her ensemble.

Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” CREDIT: FilmMagic

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

