Halle Bailey Sparkles in Beaded Sheer Dress and Sandals at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Halle Bailey brought bohemian glamour to the red carpet at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo and Jennifer Hudson.

Bailey hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a statement-making gown by Cucculelli Shaheen. The “Little Mermaid” star’s couture dress — the $14,300 Noir Dentelle Deux style, hailing from Anthony Cucculelli and Anna Rose Shaheen’s spring 2023 collection — featured a sheer black base with a deep neckline, bodice and shoulder cutouts. Detachable long sleeves completed the piece, which was strikingly covered in geometric panels of open-work black lace and intricately embroidered black crystals, beads and palette sequins. Her ensemble was accented with diamond duster drop earrings, providing a modern sparkle that elegantly complemented her detailed Shaheen gown.

Halle Bailey attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cucculelli Shaheen’s Noir Dentelle Deux dress on the spring 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cucculelli Shaheen

When it came to footwear, Bailey appeared to slip on a set of strappy black sandals. Her style included thin soles and straps with a smooth texture, creating a minimalist silhouette. The style’s simple shape and materials provided a sleek finish to her outfit, while simultaneously allowing her Shaheen gown’s details to further shine.

Halle Bailey attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

