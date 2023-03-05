Haley Lu Richardson Revamps Dress-Over-Pants Dressing with Glitter Platform Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Haley Lu Richardson brought head-to-toe sparkle to the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards — and in an outfit her “White Lotus” character, Portia, would surely approve of.

Richardson hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a full Rodarte outfit. Her sparkling attire, designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, included a sleeveless minidress layered atop flared trousers — all coated in iridescent silver sequins. The matching set tapped into the early 2000’s-era dress-over-pants styling that’s emerged in recent months, also tried by stars including Katie Holmes.

Haley Lu Richardson attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Richardson’s outfit was finished by stylist Sean Knight with sparkling crystal post hoop earrings, rings and a bracelet strung with star charms, as well as a metallic silver Choc handbag by Roger Vivier — its front flap fittingly covered in embroidered crystals.

Haley Lu Richardson attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Richardson slipped into a towering pair of sparkly shoes to match her sparkly outfit. The “Unpregnant” actress’ style included stacked platform soles and rounded toes, complete with thick flared block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The footwear gained an added burst of drama from a coating of light-catching silver glitter, giving Richardson the ultimate disco-worthy base to finish her whimsical outfit.

A closer look at Richardson’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery.