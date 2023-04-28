Hailey Bieber Channels Audrey Hepburn in Versace Dress & Mules at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Hailey Bieber had an all-black fashion moment as she attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

The model wore a black fitted midi dress by Versace with thin straps cornering the sides of her rounded neckline. The ensemble channeled the likes of Audrey Hepburn, star of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and known for wearing black dresses in classic silhouettes.

Hailey Bieber at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bieber accessorized the look with two sparkling Tiffany & Co pearl necklaces and two sets of matching earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek side-parted bun decorated by a black satin bow barrette. She opted for minimal makeup which featured a nude pink lip. She added a pop of color to the look with an oval manicure painted in the brand’s signature turquoise blue.

Related First Look of Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 6 Unveils Kate Middleton & Prince William in Preppy Style Elle Fanning Kicks Up Her Heels in Thom Browne Catsuit for Flaunt Magazine Priyanka Chopra Goes Red Hot in Crop Top & Lace-Up Boots on 'Today' Show

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black mules. The patent leather heels featured a pointed toe decorated by a thin curved ankle strap. The mules brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Hailey Bieber at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The model has been working with the fine jewelry company since Oct. 2021 when she became the brand’s global ambassador. Since then, she has been the face of many of the brand’s campaigns including their latest holiday collection.

Bieber is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see the model wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance, or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

PHOTOS: Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening