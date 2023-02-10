H.E.R. Upgrades Power Suit With Sheer Bralette & Platform Sandals at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

H.E.R. gave a traditional power suit a chic upgrade while attending the 2023 NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 9. The star-studded ceremony brought athletes and entertainers together to honor some of football’s greats.

H.E.R mastered monochromatic styling for the event. The Grammy Award-winning singer arrived at the Symphony Hall in a sleek black suit. The “Damage” artist’s look included a black blazer jacket and matching trousers. Both pieces were outlined with stud and embroidered detailing. She complemented both pieces with a plunging sheer bralette.

H.E.R. attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Sticking to her signature style aesthetic, the “Slide” musician accessorized with dark round sunglasses and a large diamond ring. As for makeup, she went with pink eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout.

The length of H.E.R.’s pants allowed for a peek at her footwear choice. The songwriter seemingly completed her look with black platform sandals.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

H.E.R. attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 12th annual NFL Honors is available to stream on Peacock and FuboTV. Kelly Clarkson hosted the ceremony taking place at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event featured the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars presented the awards. Joe Burrow was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year and Patrick Mahomes received the Most Valuable Player Award.

