H.E.R. Delivers Edgy Glam in Plunging Bralette With Flare-Leg Trousers & Chunky Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

H.E.R. brought bold blue style to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles last night. The Grammy Award-winning singer made a case for the spring season while arriving on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

H.E.R. arrived at the event wearing a sparkling cobalt blue outfit by David Koma. The “Damage” musician’s look included an oversized button-down shirt that she kept open to show off her plunging bralette and coordinating flare-leg ruched pants. Taking the look up a notch, she added matching oversized sunglasses.

H.E.R. attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

H.E.R. continued to elevate the look with thin hoop earrings, layered necklaces and several midi rings. The “Slide” artist parted her hair in the middle and styled it in long, lustrous waves. As for glam, she went with soft neutral makeup and a matte pout.

Finishing, H.E.R’s look was a pair of black platform heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a chunky, round outsole.

H.E.R. attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to fashion, H.E.R. has a cozy and chic fashion sense that she displays both during live performances and appearances. For footwear, the “Feel a Way” hitmaker tends to gravitate towards towering platforms and stylish sneakers.

H.E.R. attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

