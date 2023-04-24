Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Monochromatic in Sheer Crop Top & Heels at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow made a sheer style statement while onstage at the Daily Front Row‘s 2023 Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The mogul attended as an honoree for the occasion, receiving the Powerhouse Brand of the Year award for her G. Label by Goop brand.

While hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, Paltrow wore a minimalist outfit. The Goop founder arrived in a stark blush nude-toned ensemble, featuring a sheer long-sleeved crop top with a mock-neck silhouette and matte bodice. The piece was smoothly paired with a set of matching wide-leg trousers for a nonchalant feel.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Paltrow opted to accessorize her neutral outfit with an array of diamond-covered huggie and stud earrings. Her trendy “constellation”-styled jewelry was complete with a set of luminescent natural pearl drop earrings.

(L-R): Gwyneth Paltrow and Sara Foster attend the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

When it came to footwear, Paltrow’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Glee” guest star’s attire was finished with a pair of heeled sandals or platforms. Both styles have been red carpet go-to’s for the actress-turned-wellness mogul in a wide range of colors and silhouettes over the years.

Sara Foster presents Gwyneth Paltrow with the Powerhouse Brand of the Year award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

