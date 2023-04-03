Gwen Stefani Performs ‘Just a Girl’ in Polka Dot Versace Dress & 6-Inch Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023 With Carly Pearce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani brought a splash of color to the stage while performing with Carly Pearce at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

While singing No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” with Pearce, Stefani wore a white minidress by Versace. Her silky sleeveless style featured a bodycon silhouette with a red bodice base and bustled skirt, fully covered in vibrant red polka dots.

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

The piece was layered with matching printed gloves and black fishnet tights, as well as Versace’s gold collar necklace strung with gleaming black and white pearls.

When it came to footwear, Stefani strapped into a towering set of Donatella Versace’s signature platform pumps. Her $1,825 Aevitas style — one of the brand’s most viral in recent months — featured black leather uppers with pointed toes and double-stacked platform soles. Giving the set a dynamic finish were three thin buckled ankle straps and 6.29-inch block heels, giving Stefani a dynamic gladiator-like effect.

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

