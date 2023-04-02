Gwen Stefani Commands Attention in Rhinestoned Miniskirt & Faux Fur Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023 With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani boasted funky footwear at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The singer attended with her husband Blake Shelton and was invited to perform with Carly Pearce during the ceremony.

For the occasion, the “Rich Girl” songstress was styled in business casual wears comprised of a black blazer worn overtop a white button down. On the bottom, the hitmaker donned a gold rhinestoned miniskirt worn with fishnets. Finishing off the look, Stefani wore a smart black tie, giving her look a formal twist.

Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Stefani added a dramatic pair of thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured black faux fur uppers that wrapped around the singer’s calves and up the leg with a chunky silhouette, rounded toes and thick soles that added a few inches to her height. Faux fur boots have become a trending topic in the fashion industry, seen on many famous feet from Ashanti and Kendall Jenner.

Related Kelsea Ballerini Flexes Her Feet in Bejeweled Clear Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023 With Boyfriend Chase Stokes Dixie D'Amelio Shines in Metallic Silver Dress & Knee-High Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023 Shania Twain Elevates Sheer Butterfly Dress With 5-Inch Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023

A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein.

Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Stefani recently announced she will be headlining the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, in May. The singer is also busy promoting her cosmetic line, Gxve Beauty, which is available at Sephora.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

PHOTOS: See all the live updates from the CMT Music Awards 2023.