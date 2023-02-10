Clark Hunt’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Pops in Fiery Red Bodycon Dress & Tom Ford Disco Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Gracie Hunt brought sky-high heels to the red carpet for the 2023 NFL Honors.

While posing with her mom Tavia Hunt and father — and Kansas City Chiefs CEO — Clark Hunt, Gracie wore a shimmering red bodycon dress. The sleeveless scarlet piece featured a draped, ankle-length hem with a side slit, as well as a sweetheart neckline. Gracie’s light-catching outfit was accessorized with a thin diamond bracelet, as well as layered thin gold and diamond necklaces for a bejeweled finish.

(L-R) Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 9, 2023 CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hunt finished her outfit with a pair of towering silver platform sandals by Tom Ford. Her $1,390 Disco style featured metallic uppers with thick platform soles. Giving the set a sleek twist were curved peep-toe and ankle-wrapped straps crafted from laminated python leather for a reptilian edge. A set of Ford’s signature hourglass-shaped “Clessidra” heels totaling 5.5-inches in height finished the gleaming set with a towering finish.

A closer look at Hunt’s heels. CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tom Ford’s Disco sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

