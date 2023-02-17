Clark Hunt’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Flatters Her Feet in 5-Inch Gold Heels at ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Premiere

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansa City Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 in Los Angeles last night.

Gracie donned a bright teal Versace minidress featuring long sleeves and cutout detailing made up of a high-shine fabric. The garment was expertly draped and ruched to create movement and then adorned with decorative safety pins in shiny gold and matching teal that scaled the side of the dress.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Matching the gilded detailing in her outfit, Hunt donned chunky gold rings which she wore with matching hoops and a dainty necklace encrusted with a row of diamonds. Hunt’s hair was worn parted down the middle, embellished with loose curls that volumized her tresses.

Giving herself a big boost, Hunt sported a pair of sparkling gold platform sandal heels. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. The backing differed from the front half on each shoe, transitioning from a sequined fabric to a snakeskin-embossed texture.

A closer look at Gracie Hunt’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Hunt often has a glamorous perspective on dressing. The social media star is a lover of shine and sparkle, meaning you can usually find her clad in eye-catching silhouettes predominantly featuring sequins, metallics and rhinestones on formal occasions.

