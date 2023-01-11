Golden Globes 2023 Baby Boom: Hilary Swank, Kaley Cuoco & More Pregnant Stars Brought Maternity Style to the Red Carpet

The Golden Globes’ most surprising accessory? Baby bumps.

A longtime “moment” creator on the red carpet, pregnant celebrities stepping out for first or initially following their pregnancy announcements is the stuff of Hollywood lore. The Globes, held in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night, were no exception. Nominees and attendees, most virally including Hilary Swank and Kaley Cuoco, flattered their bumps with elegantly draped gowns in hues ranging from pastels to deep jewel tones.

Of course, these couldn’t be complete without matching accessories; most stars’ included low-heeled sandals and pumps, glamorous diamond jewelry and their dashing partners.

Below, discover all of the glamorous baby bump fashion moments from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Hilary Swank

Hillary Swank, nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Alaska Daily” and currently expecting twins, arrived on the red carpet with husband Philip Schneider and a Prada-draped baby bump. Swank’s maternity attire for the evening featured an emerald gown by Miuccia Prada, topped with black silk bows on each strap. Finishing her outfit were gleaming emerald and diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings and a diamond bracelet, as well as low-heeled black satin pumps.

Pregnant Hilary Swank attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, nominated for her leading role in “The Flight Attendant” for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, arrived to the Globes with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in a confectionary crystal-trimmed lavender gown — a custom Haute design by Vera Wang. Styled by Brad Goreski, the actress’ look was finished with gleaming diamond Rahaminov Diamonds rings and drop earrings, as well as a pair of nude-toned $83 crystal-trimmed PVC sandals from Charles & Keith.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Abby Elliott

“The Bear” star Abby Elliott dressed her baby bump in sparkling bronze sequins for her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy. The actress’ ensemble, styled for the occasion by Ariel Tunnell, featured a deep orange Pamella Roland gown and orange Simitri clutch. Gleaming Dale Novick statement earrings, layered Alessandra Camilla Milano and Chinchar Maloney rings and hidden heels by Larroudé smoothly completed her outfit.

Abby Elliott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Amy Elizabeth Boland

Boland accompanied husband Paul Walter Hauser to the Golden Globes, where he won the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Apple TV+’s “Black Bird.” For the occasion, she wore a draped black cold-shoulder gown with crystal trim and sparkling drop earrings. Sparkly red pointed-toe heels finished her outfit, which smoothly complemented Hauser’s sharp two-toned black and blue velvet tuxedo.

Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Elizabeth Boland attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

