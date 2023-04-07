GloRilla Gets Futuristic in Plunging Metallic Dress & Sandals at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards

GloRilla brought futuristic glamour to GQ’s Global Creativity Awards. The first-ever inaugural event was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.

The Grammy-nominated rapper appeared on the red carpet in a dark blue metallic dress. The garment had an asymmetrical strap across the neckline, a plunging cutout at the center and a dramatic train that flared out around her and a ruffled hem.

GloRilla attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

GloRilla attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

To take things up a notch, the “Tomorrow 2” musician accessorized with dangling curved earrings and a statement bracelet. GloRilla styled her hair in a low ponytail and let side bangs frame her face. As for makeup, the songwriter went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Related Hannah Waddingham Delivers Edgy Glamour in Feathered Dress & Strappy Sandals at GQ's Global Creativity Awards Jodie Comer Shines in Plunging Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals on 'Stephen Colbert' Ashley Graham Gets Casual in London With Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Sneakers

Finishing the “F.N.F.” artist’s look was a pair of electric blue sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and seemingly included a round outsole and a strap across the toe.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

GloRilla attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most fearless and inspiring creatives. The first-ever inaugural gala was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City on April 6. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards.