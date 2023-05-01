Gisele Bündchen Re-Wears White Chanel Dress on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Angelic Feathered Coat & Cutout Sandals

Gisele Bündchen made an angelic style statement on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

Bündchen arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, wearing a glamourous white dress. She previously wore the same ensemble for her Harper’s Bazaar Korea cover in 2007, which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld.

Gisele Bundchen attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The supermodel’s attire featured a sheer white base with a curved neckline, divided by vertical white panels that were covered in sparkling white crystals. The glitzy piece was elevated with sparkling diamond drop earrings, as well as a quilted mirrored silver Chanel clutch and a clear ring.

However, Bündchen’s outfit’s greatest statement came from her coat: a wide style with large tiers coated in frothy white feathers, which mimicked angel’s wings as she twirled for added flair on the red carpet.

Gisele Bundchen attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bündchen’s outfit was complete with a set of heeled sandals. The Sejaa Pure Skincare founder’s style featured matte white uppers with rounded soles and cutout straps, adding to her attire’s textured effect. A set of thin stiletto heels completed the pair with at least 4 inches of elevation, giving Bündchen a sleek finish for the occasion.

Gisele Bundchen attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

