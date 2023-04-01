Gigi Hadid Gives Gilded Glamour in Sequined Saree and Crystalized Mesh Pumps for the Opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Gigi Hadid attended the opening of India’s newest cultural landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

Gigi Hadid attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com

For the starry event, Hadid was outfitted in a gilded Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla two-piece saree comprised of a sequined high-shine cropped top with short sleeves and dangling beaded trim. On bottom, Hadid’s skirt featured a floral maxi length in a pastel yellow and was also dotted with sequins. As for accessories, Hadid stacked on large gold bangles worn with matching square gilded studs adorned with gemstones.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Related Justine Lupe Holds Court in Black Velvet Dress & Mesh Heels at 'Succession' Season 4 Premiere With Alan Ruck Gigi Hadid Goes Red-Hot in Zac Posen Dress & Satin Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Gigi Hadid's Aeyde Mary Jane Flats Are Just What Your Shoe Rotation Is Missing

Gigi Hadid attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com

The model sported unique pumps featuring a see-through construction with yellow mesh uppers, opaque pointed toes and 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels. The edgy mesh gave Hadid’s ensemble a glamorous twist while the crystalized trim gave her look extra shine. Pumps, no matter the style, work to streamline any look, creating cohesion while allowing the outfit at hand to shine all on its own.

Much like her clothing choices, Hadid’s shoe choices often veer on the casual side. The socialite frequently wears comfortable sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, with which she collaborated on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping pumps, boots and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Gigi Hadid’s street style looks.