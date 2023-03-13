Gigi Hadid Goes Red-Hot in Zac Posen Dress & Satin Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Gigi Hadid was vibrantly dressed last night for Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Hadid arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, wearing a custom red gown designed by none other than Zac Posen.

Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The model’s scarlet style featured long off-the-shoulder sleeves and a floor-length skirt with a back slit, covered in sharp vector pleats. Rose-like folded shoulder pleats and a curved neckline elegantly finished the piece.

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorized Hadid’s attire with a gleaming diamond necklace, rings and stud earrings, providing an elegant complement to Posen’s design.

Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Hadid slipped on a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps to complete her outfit. The star’s Anouk style included smooth red satin uppers that perfectly matched her dress’ vibrant tone, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin 5-inch stiletto heels completed the set with a sleek base, providing a height boost that was both formal and sophisticated for the occasion.

A closer look at Hadid’s Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

