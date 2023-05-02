Gigi Hadid Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Givenchy Dress & Crystal Pumps on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Gigi Hadid was clad in an edgy but delicate Givenchy look for her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight.

Attending alongside Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Williams, Hadid’s dress was crafted of a whispy and highly sheer black tulle featuring a feminine floral print comprised of a bedazzled corseted bodice with a silver metallic floral applique that transitioned into circular cutouts that sat on Hadid’s hips.

(L-R) Matthew Williams and Gigi Hadid attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The skirt of the runway regular’s gown was intricately draped and swept the floor. A strip of tulle fabric fell overtop Hadid’s shoulder and down her back, splaying out behind her, acting as a train.

Along with her dress, the “Next in Fashion” host wore sheer tulle gloves and a string of elegant pearls with dazzling diamond-encrusted earrings.

Related Billie Eilish's Met Gala 2023 Daring Sheer Dress Gets the Gothic Treatment in 6-Inch Heels on the Red Carpet Lizzo Gets Bejeweled in Chanel Pearls & Charm-Strapped Booties on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Pedro Pascal Styles Red Valentino Coat With Shorts on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Combat Boots

Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Although they were slightly hard to see, Hadid stepped out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with striking pointed toes, high-shine crystalized detailing atop each toe, and thin but walkable 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

Hadid made her Met Gala debut wearing a striking red DVF gown in 2015. Since then, she went on to wear Tommy Hilfiger dresses two years in a row as she was an ambassador for the brand. The supermodel has also worn Versace on two occasions. In 2022, she showed off a dramatic Atelier Versace look that was topped off with a massive floor-length puffer coat. Throughout her career, she has partnered with brands like Reebok, Michael Kors and Stuart Weitzman.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: See all of the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.