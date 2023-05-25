Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Glitters in Glamorous Black Dress & Matching Pumps at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

Georgina Rodriguez surely turned heads at the 2023 amfAR Gala during the 76th annual Cannes Festival in France on Thursday night.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo hit the royal blue carpet in a glamorous all-black look that included a shimmery, off-the-shoulder dress from one of her favorite go-to designers, Ali Karoui. The Dubai-based Tunisian couturier dressed Rodriguez for her first Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala on May 25, 2023, in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Getty

The 29-year-old styled the midi dress featuring a thigh-high slit with a pair of timeless, pointy-toed black pumps embellished with tonal crystal studs all over.

Upping the wow factor, she finished things off with a bit of bold bling in the form of a dazzling, diamond-encrusted necklace adorned with a pear-shaped pink sapphire pendant.

Georgina Rodriguez wearing an Ali Karoui Couture dress at the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Getty

The annual amfAR Gala, which routinely attracts an A-list guest list, has raised over $245 million for HIV and AIDS research through the years. Tonight, Queen Latifah is hosting the celebration, which includes performances from Halsey, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert. Angela Bassett, Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Robert De Niro are among the evening’s chairs.

The Spanish social media sensation — who has been linked to the Portuguese soccer star, Ronaldo, since 2017, after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid — has become known for her flashy style and expensive taste both on and off the red carpet. She can often be seen sporting everything from sparkling sandals and colorful pointy-toed pumps to chic boots and mules on Instagram.

The reality TV star has been pictured donning luxury shoes from brands like Le Silla, Casadei and Hermès. When it comes to casual footwear, like sneakers, she’s a fan of more styles from more accessible brands like Nike and Reebok.

The second season of Rodriguez’s Netflix docuseries “I Am Georgina” premiered on March 24. A new trailer for the show that was released last week sees her posing on the red carpet, kickboxing, meeting Spanish pop star Rosalía and modeling in various ad campaigns, including the one shown above. “I watch your show,” Rosalía tells Georgina in a clip, “I love it.”

