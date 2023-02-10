George Kittle’s Wife Claire Kittle Sparkles in Crystal Mesh Dress & Steve Madden Bow-Embellished Pumps at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

George Kittle attended the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The tight end for the San Francisco 49ers made the star-studded appearance with his wife, Claire Kittle, who wore a sparkling silver crystal-embellished mesh dress by Mach & Mach and Steve Madden bow-embellished heels.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Claire’s look was comprised of a sparkling silver maxi dress layered in rows upon rows of sparkles that gave off an iridescent shine. The dress was long-sleeved and featured a circular cutout on the waist. The athlete’s wife wore her tresses in an ultra-slicked-down style parted down the middle. On the accessories front, Claire wore fringy crystalized earrings to match her glimmering dress.

Related Chloe Flower Gleams in Chocolate Silk Dress at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Dion Dawkins' Girlfriend Daiyaana Muhammad Flaunts Black Cutout Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Tiffany Haddish Elevates Animal Print Dress With Corset & Wrap-Around Sandals at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Claire’s shoes were just as dainty and shiny as her dress. The health and wellness specialist slipped into black pumps adorned with silver bows. The glitzy bows mimicked the silver shine of her dress.

a closer look at the couple’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

On the flip side, George styled a dark gray blazer featuring a geometric print and stand-out stitching in white. The blazer was worn with matching trousers and a black button-down. On his feet, George sported black and white Nike Dunk High Retro sneakers in a high-top style.

The athlete is going viral tonight for his rendition of “My Life Would Suck Without You” by NFL Honors presenter for the night Kelly Clarkson.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: Take a look at other red carpet arrivals at NFL Honors 2023.