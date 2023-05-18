Gemma Chan Pops in Striking Red Cutout Dress and Hidden Heels at ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Cannes Premiere

Gemma Chan was red-hot on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Chan hit the Palais des Festivals on Thursday in a wore a bright red cutout gown for the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” premiere. For the occasion, the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress’ sleeveless silk outfit featured an asymmetric knotted bodice that bared her abs with two sharp side cutouts, as well as creating a backless silhouette. The bottom half of the dress featured a floor-length hem with a draped train, accented by slightly ruched fabric on its top and middle sections.

Gemma Chan attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chan smoothly finished her outfit with small gleaming silver hoop earrings, while rosy red cheeks, a sultry eye with dark liner, thick lashes and a nude-red glossy lip complemented her dress on the beauty front.

While Chan’s shoes weren’t visible, the Hollywood star likely wore a set of pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals. Both styles have been top trends on the Cannes red carpet, as well as ones Chan has previously worn from luxury labels including Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Rupert Sanderson and Amina Muaddi.

Gemma Chan attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is an American action-adventure film directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote it with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. The film features an all-star cast including the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gemma Chan, Antonio Banderas, and Boyd Holbrook among others.

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”

