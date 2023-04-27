Gayle King Brightens Up Time 100 Gala 2023 in Yellow Dress & Pointy Metallic Heels

Gayle King made a spring-worthy style statement at the 2023 Time 100 Gala in New York tonight. The “CBS Mornings” co-host made a vibrant appearance on the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

For the star-studded affair, King donned a bright yellow maxi dress. The sleeveless piece featured a V-neckline, pleated accents on the chest, a form-fitting bodice and long skirt.

Gayle King at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

To take things up a notch, the broadcast journalist accessorized with dangling multi-colored earrings, a diamond necklace, a sequined rainbow clutch and beaded bracelets. As for makeup, King added shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

King seemingly completed her wardrobe with green pointy metallic heels. The shiny shoes peeked out underneath her dress and included a sharp, triangular pointed-toe.

Gayle King attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, the television personality does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

