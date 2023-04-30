Gayle King Pops in Pink Sandals with Brittney Griner at 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Gayle King was thinking pink while arriving at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On Saturday night, King hit the red carpet at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. for the occasion in a bubblegum-pink dress. The television personality’s ensemble featured a column silhouette with an ankle-length hem. The piece gained added flair from long slit sleeves, which flowed into wide pleated cuffs for a burst of texture.

Gayle King attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

King accented her ensemble with multicolored bejeweled drop earrings, as well as a sparkling diamond heart-shaped pendant necklace and thin bracelet. A pink rubber bracelet and rainbow-striped acrylic clutch also elevated her attire with an added pop of color.

The “CBS Mornings” co-host also attended the event with basketball star Brittney Griner and her wife, Chenelle Griner. Brittney virally made headlines upon her detainment in Russia for carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage in Feb. 2022, as well as her release in December 2022.

(L-R): Gayle King and Brittney Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, King strapped into a pair of heeled sandals to complete her outfit. The star’s pink style — which perfectly matched her dress for a monochrome statement — featured a square-toed silhouette with thin toe and ankle straps. A set of thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the style with a sleek finish.

A closer look at King’s pink sandals. CREDIT: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took place at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner event celebrates the importance of the First Amendment. The evening’s guests included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Madix and Winnie Harlow, among numerous others.

