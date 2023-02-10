Garrett Wilson’s Girlfriend Tatum Talboo Slips on Pom-Pom Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Garrett Wilson attended the 12th annual NFL Honors yesterday at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The New York Jets wide receiver appeared alongside his girlfriend, Tatum Talboo, who was stylishly outfitted in an all-black ensemble and pom-pom heels.

Garrett Wilson and Tatum Talboo at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Talboo’s look was comprised of a black slip-style dress with sheer segments and a shiny crystalized harness. The floor-length strappy style was coupled with Chrome Hearts jewelry and a white Jacquemus mini bag with the French brand’s name plastered on the front in gold lettering.

Garrett Wilson and Tatum Talboo at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, Talboo opted for black strappy sandal heels with thin straps. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded and adorned with fringy black pom-poms, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the top of Talboo’s feet and seemingly around her ankles, the style hidden behind the hem of her dress. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities on and off the red carpet.

Wilson wore a black blazer and trousers made of checkered fabric, both top and bottom tailored to fit the athlete’s frame. The football star wore a black turtleneck and finished off the look with chunky oxfords by Prada.

A closer look at the couple’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: Take a look at other red carpet arrivals at NFL Honors 2023.