Gal Gadot Brings Drama in Saint Laurent Blouse & Slingback Pumps to Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Gal Gadot was formally slick for the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

While arriving to the ninth annual ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Gadot hit the red carpet in a head-to-toe Saint Laurent ensemble.

Designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the French brand’s fall 2023 collection, Gadot’s outfit featured a long-sleeved black silk blouse with a high neckline and sharply draped train. Stylist Karla Welch finished the “Wonder Woman” star’s outfit with a pair of skinny black trousers and a buckled belt from the same collection.

Gal Gadot attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. CREDIT: VINCENT COLLYER

Gadot’s ensemble was also accented by gleaming gold earrings from Tiffany & Co., which she is a house ambassador for. Her $7,100 Graduated Link drop earrings from the brand’s Hardwear line featured three sets of linear links, chicly complementing her outfit’s metal accents.

When it came to footwear, Gadot strapped into a pair of Saint Laurent slingback pumps to finish her outfit. The “Death on the Nile” actress‘ fall 2023 pair featured sharp pointed toes crafted from alligator-embossed black leather, complete with thin slingback straps cinched by rectangular gold buckles. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a slick height boost, which further elevated Gadot’s power dressing attire.

A closer look at Gadot’s pumps. CREDIT: VINCENT COLLYER

The Breakthrough Ceremony honors top figures in the science and mathematics fields. The 2023 awards, hosted by James Corden at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will award over $15 million across fields including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics. The star-studded event’s presenters notably include Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Chloe Zhao.

