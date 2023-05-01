Gabrielle Union Brings Fiery Glamour in Red-Hot Prada Dress to Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Dwyane Wade in Black Leather

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade brought coordinated style to the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight.

The “Bring It On” alum made a stunning appearance at the event in a vibrant red-hot Prada outfit. She wore a crocodile-embossed coat over a floor-sweeping red maxi dress, exuding elegance and grace. Completing the look were long knotless braids and chunky gold necklaces that added a touch of glamour.

Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Although her shoes could not be seen, Union typically favors a few understated styles, frequently sporting sandals from Magda Butrym, the By Far and Gia Couture collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and other popular brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. On more casual occasions, she often opts for athletic sneakers from Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

On the other hand, Wade kept it sleek in black, with a black cape over a leather vest and tailored trousers, all by Prada. On his feet, he selected chunky boots to bring his look to completion.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala regulars often grace the red carpet with their striking and on-trend outfits. From Union’s elegant ball gowns to Wade’s daring statement suits, they consistently impress with their fashion choices. They also use their platform to showcase designers of color and push for greater diversity in the fashion industry. Union and Wade are a fashionable power couple that consistently grabs attention with their impeccable style.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

