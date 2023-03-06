Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Gucci Coat Dress and 6-Inch Heels at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union made a gleaming statement for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

Union hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. with husband Dwyane Wade for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a double-breasted dress. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, her coat-style piece included pointed black lapels and a deep violet bodice, complete with a sleek thigh-high slit. The piece was coated in sparkling sequins and beading, creating a true lesson in statement dressing — with a maximalist spin on blazer and coat-style pieces. Wade was also sharply outfitted for the occasion, wearing a deep beige striped blazer and brown pants with dark brown leather loafers.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Union’s glamorous outfit was simply accessorized with a gleaming diamond necklace from Mouawad, as well as a pink satin version of Gucci’s popular Jackie handbag.

Gabrielle Union attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Union dynamically finished her outfit with a towering set of Gucci platform sandals. The “Being Mary Jane” actress’ black leather $1,290 style featured smooth black leather uppers with thin ankle straps, crossed toe straps and thick platform soles — edgily embellished with silver metal studs and “GG” monogram logos. Completing the set were lightly flared 6-inch heels, giving the actress’ textured outfit a soaring height boost.

A closer look at Union’s Gucci sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gucci’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

