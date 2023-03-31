Gabrielle Union Bursts With Color in Whimsical Moschino Dress & Metallic Heels at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Gabrielle Union brought colorful style to the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress attended the event with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade.

Union sparkled while arriving on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. The “Being Mary Jane” star donned a multicolored embellished dress by Moschino. The floor-length dress had a halter neckline and matching headpiece.

Gabrielle Union attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

(L-R) Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Union simply accessorized with an assortment of midi rings. As for glam, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy pout.

Zaya Wade wore a stylish black blazer and boy shorts by Miu Miu. The 15-year-old influencer carried a white handbag and completed her look with Miu Miu’s Lambskin thong knee boots.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s metallic platform sandals at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

Union gave her wardrobe a boost with gold metallic platform sandals. The slip-on silhouette featured crisscross straps on the toe, a slightly pointed chunky outsole and sat atop a rectangle heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe.

Gabrielle Union attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

Gabrielle Union attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

