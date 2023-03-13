Gabrielle Union Serves Sleek Glamour in Plunging Dress & Heels at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made an elegant arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 after-party in Los Angeles last night.

Union looked to Ralph Lauren for her shimmering maxi gown complete with a plunging neckline and pronounced shoulders.

Gabrielle Union attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims pulled her hair back into a sleek yet unique updo to allow for the optimal glam look. Celebrity makeup artist Sir John went for a chic makeup palette to align with the sophistication of the hair and gown. As for accessories, Union selected Reza jewels that she donned on her ear and fingers.

When it came down to footwear, her shoes were not visible, but Union likely completed her outfit with strappy sandals as the style is a go-to for her. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

Related Tiffany Haddish Bursts With Color in Metallic Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Ciara Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch in Daring Crystal Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Russell Wilson Chrissy Teigen Mixes Sheer & Feathers at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 in 5-Inch Heels With John Legend

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

On the other hand, Wade dressed up in Prada with guidance from his longtime stylist, Jason Bolden. Keeping with the dark motif, he coordinated with Union in a tailored suit jacket, a button-down complemented by a thin tie, and matching pants. He brought the look to completion with shiny dress shoes sans laces.

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.