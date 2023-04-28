Gabrielle Union Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Dress & Heels With Dwyane Wade at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showed up in coordinated couple style at Tiffany & Co.’s reopening celebration of their flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

Union wore a sheer black dress by Elie Saab with a plunging V-neckline. The A-line skirt is crafted from a lightweight blend of glitter and tulle, while the sleeveless design adds a touch of glamour to the overall look. Delicate tiered ruffles and mesh fabric provide a sophisticated and eye-catching finish.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Although her shoes were hidden under the dress, Union’s preferred choice of footwear includes thong sandals designed by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture. She is also often seen wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by renowned brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons.

For the occasion, Wade selected a crocodile-effect biker jacket with chest flap pockets, long sleeves and front button fastening. He coupled it with a white tank and structured trousers in black. Around his neck, he wore shiny jewels.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to footwear, he threw on some white sneakers for the ultimate contrast. White sneakers have evolved from simple athletic shoes to versatile fashion staples. Originally popularized by brands like Adidas and Converse in the 1960s and 70s, white sneakers gained popularity in the 1980s as a casual footwear option.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are a stylish power couple that always manages to turn heads with their fashion choices. Their impeccable taste and effortless style have made them fashion icons. Wade is known for his dapper suits and tailored separates, often accessorizing with statement jewelry or a bold hat. He’s not afraid to experiment with color and pattern, often opting for bold hues and unique prints. Union is a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transitioning from edgy streetwear to glamorous gowns on the red carpet. She’s not afraid to take risks, incorporating unexpected elements into her outfits, such as funky sneakers or avant-garde jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

