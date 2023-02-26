Gabrielle Union Whimsically Arrives in ‘Stained Glass’ Versace Gown & Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union attended the 54th NAACP Image Awards tonight in Pasadena, Calif. Union attended the event with her husband, Dwyane Wade, both parties dressed in Versace ensembles. The “Bring It On” actress and her husband will be receiving the prestigious President’s Award.

The “Strange World” star wore a colorful gown comprised of various whimsical motifs like stars, swirls and even horses filled out in colorful beading, reminiscing on stained glass art. Union’s dress was strapless and fitted up top, giving way to an A-line and stopped at her ankles.

On her feet, Union opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed her ultra-colorful dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Union included.

Gabrielle Union attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

In a contrasting ensemble, Wade wore a black button-down underneath a matching tailored blazer. On bottom, the pro athlete wore black trousers and shiny black leather dress shoes.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate towards a few frequented simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

